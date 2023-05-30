Are Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion dating? All we know about their relationship

Lautaro Martinez has officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Augustina Gandolfo on Sunday, May 29. The wedding took place in Como, Italy. Many Argentina and Inter Milan players attended the ceremony, including Romelu Lukaku who was spotted with a surprising companion: rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Some of Martinez’s teammates at Inter and Argentina that were also at the wedding were: Brighton midfielder Alex Mac-Allister, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez and more.

However, after photos of the event started circulating on social media, fans were surprised to see Inter Milan striker Lukaku being close with Thee Stallion. Many people were confused as the rapper was recently still linked with her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. So, here’s all we know about this relationship.

How did Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku meet?

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, they’re both signed to Roc Nation, the management agency and record label owned by rapper Jay-Z. So, that’s likely how they met. Also, Stallion was recently spotted at an Inter match.

What happened with Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine?

The 28-year-old rapper and Pardison Fontaine, who is also a rapper, had been dating for over two years before breakup rumors surfaced in February after she unfollowed him on social media. So, while she never confirmed anything, it’s safe to assume that they’re over for good.

What happened to Romelu Lukaku’s former girlfriend, Sarah Mens?

The 30-year-old soccer star recently broke up with his girlfriend of five years, Sarah Mens. He has two sons, five-year-old Romeo and one-year-old Jordan. However, the Belgium player has always kept his personal life private.