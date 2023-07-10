After what it feels like ages, it’s almost finally time to watch the most-anticipated movie of the year, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, got its world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9th, and the first reactions call it “a triumph.”

This will be Gerwig’s third film as a solo director and fourth counting ‘Nights Nights and Weekends,’ which she co-directed with Joe Swanberg. ‘Barbie’ feels like many firsts for the director, who is going for her biggest movie yet after ‘Lady Bird’ (2017) and ‘Little Women’ (2019).

Both of her solo films received critical acclaim, but Barbie could also become a box office hit. Also, it will be the first time that Gerwig won’t work with Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. However, many people wonder if they would appear in some sort of cameo, and the director has finally addressed the rumors.

Gerwig says she wanted to make cameos with Ronan and Chalamet

Talking to Cinema Blend, Gerwig confessed that she thought about including Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in Barbie as “specialty cameos”… However, both of the actors were busy and couldn’t be part of the film.

“Well, it was always going to have to be like a sort of a smaller thing because she (Ronan) was actually producing at the time, which I’m so proud of her for. And of course, it’s brilliant. But it was gonna be a specialty cameo,” she explained.

“I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy (Chalamet), and both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom,” she concluded.