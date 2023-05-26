The end of May not only means that we are almost halfway through the year, but it is also a time to pay tribute to those men and women who gave their lives for the country. Memorial Day takes place on the last Monday of the month on an annual basis, so the countdown to the festivities has already begun.

Many are wondering which stores and services will remain open and which will take the day off. Well, several stores have decided to continue with their routines, such as Wallmart. While others will keep their doors closed during the day, such as Cotsco.

Monday, May 29th is not only a day to celebrate with family and friends, but it also commemorates a date that invites reflection of all citizens and what it really means to be an American. It is the ideal time to remember all those who gave their lives for the country in military service.

Are schools closed on Memorial Day 2023?

That’s right. Children and young people will not have to attend school, since it is a holiday and it is also the unofficial beginning of summer. Therefore, there will be no schools open, nor will there be any universities.

There will be many other services that will remain closed and inactive, such as city, county, state and federal government offices. Most banks will follow suit, as will the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq.