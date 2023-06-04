Max Verstappen won the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix to confirm his superiority, while Lewis Hamilton, second, and George Russell, third, got the first double podium of the season for Mercedes. However, it seems like the attention was also on the sidelines, as Shakira was also in attendance.

Romance rumors between Shakira and Hamilton started right after the Miami Grand Prix last month. The singer and the driver enjoyed a boat trip and dined together. Later, US Weekly reported that the Colombian star was “focused” on her family and “not” looking for a new relationship.

However, Shakira came back to Barcelona to watch the Spanish Grand Prix and rumors started swirling again. Especially as Hamilton joked about wanting a ‘Latina’ girlfriend. Here, check out his full comments.

Hamilton talks about what he wants on a girlfriend

According to Express.co.uk, Hamilton and Russell took the stage to address fans at the Circuit of Barcelona ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session. Then, Hamilton told his teammate “I need to find myself a Latina,” which delighted the audience.

Russell replied: “You’ve been single for far too long now – we need to find you someone.” So, that confirms that Hamilton is officially single for now. In the past, he has dated several famous women such as Nicole Scherzinger, Rita Ora, Barbara Palvin and Rihanna.

Most recently he was linked with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, according to The Daily Mail. Meanwhile, there were rumors about Shakira dating Tom Cruise but the singer thought the rumors were “funny.”