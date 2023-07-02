During the 4th of July, the majority of Americans are off work. So, celebrations with family and activities such as baseball games, outdoor parades, and fireworks displays are always a good option to spend the day.

This year, Independence Day falls on Tuesday, which makes it perfect for rest and relaxation. It’s also a great time to gather with friends and enjoy a barbecue. However, many people also take the opportunity to go shopping.

While most major retailers will remain open, some smaller stores may be closed due to the holiday. Here’s a list of open stores and their hours. On the other hand, the 4th of July is a federal holiday, meaning that government office and banks will be closed.

Stores open on July 4th

Big Y: All stores will be open normal hours July 4

Stop & Shop: Open normal hours

90 Meat Outlet, Springfield: Closed

Aldi: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Atkins Farms Country Market in Amherst: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; ice cream window open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

BJ’s: 9 a.m. to 7p.m. Monday.

Costco: Closed July 4

CVS: Open but hours vary.

Pride Stores: Open regular hours, which vary by location.

Kohls: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Randall’s Farm, Ludlow: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ice cream window is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Target: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walgreens: Store open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; pharmacy closed.

Walmart: Open regular hours.

Whole Foods: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot: Open on July 4th, although hours may vary by location. Stores will be closed by 8 p.m.

Retailers open on July 4th

Apple: hours vary by store location

Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cabela’s: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bath and Body Works: hours vary by store location

Belk: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Five Below: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Forever 21: hours vary by store location

Gap: hours vary by store location *

HomeGoods: 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

H&M: hours vary by store location

Ikea: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jared: hours vary by store location

KAY: hours vary by store location

Kohl’s: normal hours

Macy’s: hours vary by store location

Marshalls: hours vary by store location

Michaels: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Nordstrom: hours vary by store location

Old Navy: hours vary by store location*

Office Depot: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OfficeMax: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PetCo: closed 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for plus members; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for club members

Staples: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sephora: hours vary by store location

T.J. Maxx: hours vary by store location

Ulta: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.*

Zales: hours vary by store location