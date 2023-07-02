During the 4th of July, the majority of Americans are off work. So, celebrations with family and activities such as baseball games, outdoor parades, and fireworks displays are always a good option to spend the day.
This year, Independence Day falls on Tuesday, which makes it perfect for rest and relaxation. It’s also a great time to gather with friends and enjoy a barbecue. However, many people also take the opportunity to go shopping.
While most major retailers will remain open, some smaller stores may be closed due to the holiday. Here’s a list of open stores and their hours. On the other hand, the 4th of July is a federal holiday, meaning that government office and banks will be closed.
Stores open on July 4th
Big Y: All stores will be open normal hours July 4
Stop & Shop: Open normal hours
90 Meat Outlet, Springfield: Closed
Aldi: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Atkins Farms Country Market in Amherst: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; ice cream window open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
BJ’s: 9 a.m. to 7p.m. Monday.
Costco: Closed July 4
CVS: Open but hours vary.
Pride Stores: Open regular hours, which vary by location.
Kohls: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Randall’s Farm, Ludlow: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ice cream window is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Target: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Trader Joe’s: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Walgreens: Store open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; pharmacy closed.
Walmart: Open regular hours.
Whole Foods: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Home Depot: Open on July 4th, although hours may vary by location. Stores will be closed by 8 p.m.
Retailers open on July 4th
Apple: hours vary by store location
Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cabela’s: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bath and Body Works: hours vary by store location
Belk: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Five Below: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Forever 21: hours vary by store location
Gap: hours vary by store location *
HomeGoods: 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
H&M: hours vary by store location
Ikea: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jared: hours vary by store location
KAY: hours vary by store location
Kohl’s: normal hours
Macy’s: hours vary by store location
Marshalls: hours vary by store location
Michaels: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Nordstrom: hours vary by store location
Old Navy: hours vary by store location*
Office Depot: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
OfficeMax: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
PetCo: closed 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.
PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sam’s Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for plus members; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for club members
Staples: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sephora: hours vary by store location
T.J. Maxx: hours vary by store location
Ulta: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Victoria’s Secret: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.*
Zales: hours vary by store location