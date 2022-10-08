Columbus Day is the perfect holiday to celebrate surrounded by loved ones and to reflect on all that has happened in the past. In case you are about to prepare a big party, here are all the stores that will be open and their opening hours.

Columbus Day is just around the corner, it's a holiday and it's ideal to celebrate. The federal date commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas and is celebrated on the second Monday of October each year. The holiday has served as a great celebration but on the other hand it is also a great reminder of the country's dark past.

It was originally created to celebrate the achievement of Columbus and the holiday's perspeptions mutated over time. This was due to the controversy surrounding the figure, since many other alternatives have been devised to celebrate since the 70s. One of them was the Indigenous People's Day, which is currently celebrated in many states and cities.

Being a public holiday there are many stores and services that will not operate normally. Many businesses, organizations and institutions (both public and private) decide not to work and take a break from routine. Such as banks, post offices, schools and more. The case of supermarkets is different, as some stores will operate at regular hours.

Stores open on Columbus Day 2022