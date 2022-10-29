Halloween is just around the corner and there are only a few hours left to start planning when to go trick-or-treating, what movies to watch and what party to attend. Here, check out which stores are open on Monday, October 31.

It's time to bring out the best of our game with the spookiest decorations, the most original costumes and the scariest staging. Halloween is just two days away and the countdown is on. Pumpkin carving and trick-or-treating are just a few of the many activities that can be done on this day.

It is not only a favorite celebration of the community, but also of entertainment celebrities. Some celebrities are popular for being iconic during Halloween, such as model Heidi Klum, who has come up with some of the best looks. Like when she dressed up as the human body, Fiona from Shrek, her own 90-year-old version and more.

Now is not only the time to get your preparations underway, but also to select the ideal movies to watch during the night, in case you stay at home. Are you ready for a long season of nightmares? Here, check out the best choices of classics and new productions.

Halloween 2022: Which stores will remain open?

Halloween does not seem to affect stores too much, as most of them will remain open. Some may have some changes in their hours of operation, but their doors will be open to the public. This is because this year, the holiday falls on a working day and is not a federal holiday.

Here, check the list of stores and services that will remain in regular operation:

Wallmart

Costco

The Home Depot

Lowe's

Walgreens

CVS

Spirit Halloween

On the other hand, service providers will also be working as usual. Schools will remain open, as will banks such as Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo and CitiBank. In the case of mail services, USPS, FedEx and UPS will be on duty.