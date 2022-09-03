Labor Day is the perfect day to have a good time with family and friends, have a good barbecue and disconnect from the routine of everyday life. Here is a list of everything that will be open and closed for you to take advantage of before the big day.

Labor Day is upon us and it's time to celebrate! The holiday marks the end of summer and the beginning of fall, but above all, it celebrates workers and the American labor movement. It's the perfect day to spend with family or have a good time with friends.

If you have the day off and want to have a good time, there are many activities to do during the afternoon. Especially in New York, where there is (as every year since 1882) the Labor Day Parade and the West Indian Parade in Brooklyn, as well as beautiful places to enjoy the outdoors, such as Governors Island.

As is already public knowledge, on the first Monday of September, several stores, wholesalers and institutions change their usual opening hours. Some will even remain closed for the whole day. Here is a list of what services will be open during the day:

Stores open on Labor Day 2022

Target

Walmart

Kroger

Trader Joe's

CVS

Walgreens (Some pharmacies may be closed)

AMC Theatres

Planet Fitness

Chick-fil-A

Olive Garden

T.J. Maxx

Sam's Club

BJ's Wholesale Club

Aldi (Operating limited hours)

Home Depot

Kohl's

Michaels

Lowe's

Staples

TJX Companies

What will remain closed on Labor Day 2022?