Labor Day is upon us and it's time to celebrate! The holiday marks the end of summer and the beginning of fall, but above all, it celebrates workers and the American labor movement. It's the perfect day to spend with family or have a good time with friends.
If you have the day off and want to have a good time, there are many activities to do during the afternoon. Especially in New York, where there is (as every year since 1882) the Labor Day Parade and the West Indian Parade in Brooklyn, as well as beautiful places to enjoy the outdoors, such as Governors Island.
As is already public knowledge, on the first Monday of September, several stores, wholesalers and institutions change their usual opening hours. Some will even remain closed for the whole day. Here is a list of what services will be open during the day:
Stores open on Labor Day 2022
- Target
- Walmart
- Kroger
- Trader Joe's
- CVS
- Walgreens (Some pharmacies may be closed)
- AMC Theatres
- Planet Fitness
- Chick-fil-A
- Olive Garden
- T.J. Maxx
- Sam's Club
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Aldi (Operating limited hours)
- Home Depot
- Kohl's
- Michaels
- Lowe's
- Staples
- TJX Companies
What will remain closed on Labor Day 2022?
- Costco
- DMV
- Public libraries (In New York, the public libraries are closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday)
- Banks (Branches will not be open, ATM's will still be available)
- Post offices
- FedEx (Some FedEx Office locations are open with modified hours)
- UPS
- Public schools, colleges, universities: No Classes.
- Federal offices
- State offices