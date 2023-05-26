As it happens every last Monday of May, it is time to pay tribute to the military who gave their lives for their country on Memorial Day. The holiday is one of the busiest and the weather usually turns warmer, so families take to the streets to honor those who are gone.

Schools and universities are dismissed for summer vacation, so it is the ideal time to return home and spend some quality family time. There will be several parades and two of the most important ones take place in New York City and Chicago. There will also be other activities during the course of the day.

Despite many other plans, such as going to the beach or having cookouts with those closest to you, the day invites reflection on the sacrifices made by some of the men and women who serve in the U.S. military. Here, check out what will be open on Monday, May 29…

What stores are open on Memorial Day 2023?

Best Buy

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Store

JCPenney

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Petco

PetSmart

Sephora

The Home Depot

T.J. Maxx

ACME

Albertsons

Aldi

Central Market

Food Lion

Giant Food

Harris Teeter

Kroger

Lidl

Price Chopper

Publix

Safeway

Sam’s Club

Shaw’s

ShopRite

Stop & Shop

Target

The Fresh Market

Trader Joe’s

Vons

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

Winn-Dixie

Casey’s

Certified Oil

Cumberland Farms

CVS

Duane Reade

GetGo

Kwik Shop

Loaf ‘N Jug

Minit Mart

Quik Stop

Rite Aid

Sprint

Tom Thumb

Turkey Hill

Walgreens

Wawa

7-Eleven

What will be closed on Memorial Day 2023?