As it happens every last Monday of May, it is time to pay tribute to the military who gave their lives for their country on Memorial Day. The holiday is one of the busiest and the weather usually turns warmer, so families take to the streets to honor those who are gone.
Schools and universities are dismissed for summer vacation, so it is the ideal time to return home and spend some quality family time. There will be several parades and two of the most important ones take place in New York City and Chicago. There will also be other activities during the course of the day.
Despite many other plans, such as going to the beach or having cookouts with those closest to you, the day invites reflection on the sacrifices made by some of the men and women who serve in the U.S. military. Here, check out what will be open on Monday, May 29…
What stores are open on Memorial Day 2023?
- Best Buy
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Store
- JCPenney
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Sephora
- The Home Depot
- T.J. Maxx
- ACME
- Albertsons
- Aldi
- Central Market
- Food Lion
- Giant Food
- Harris Teeter
- Kroger
- Lidl
- Price Chopper
- Publix
- Safeway
- Sam’s Club
- Shaw’s
- ShopRite
- Stop & Shop
- Target
- The Fresh Market
- Trader Joe’s
- Vons
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods Market
- Winn-Dixie
- Casey’s
- Certified Oil
- Cumberland Farms
- CVS
- Duane Reade
- GetGo
- Kwik Shop
- Loaf ‘N Jug
- Minit Mart
- Quik Stop
- Rite Aid
- Sprint
- Tom Thumb
- Turkey Hill
- Walgreens
- Wawa
- 7-Eleven
What will be closed on Memorial Day 2023?
- Cotsco
- Natural Grocers
- UPS
- FedEx
- Public Services
- Small Businesses