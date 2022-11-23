Thanksgiving is just around the corner and the celebrations are already being prepared. There's nothing better than sharing a good meal with your loved ones, but in case you forgot to buy the essentials... Here, check out which stores will be open and which will be closed on Thursday.

The countdown to Thanksgiving is almost over, which means many stores and services will begin the federal holiday on November 24. Several major brands will remain closed, but some retail locations will be open for the community to stock up on last minute necessities.

There are several plans, activities and celebrations ideal for celebrating the "harvest festival" or "family party". A nice family dinner with the usual fare (such as oven-roasted stuffed turkey with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes and gravy), a fun board game or just a movie to remind us of the reason for the celebration.

In case you want to go out, Macy's Day Parade is the ideal activity. On the other hand, the community also shares its best messages and funniest memes on social networks. To see which are the most ironic and shared, check here.

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2022

Kroger (Stores will close at 4 PM)

Starbucks

Walgreens (Most stores will be open from 9 AM to 6 PM)

ACME (Stores are open with limited hours. Many are open from 7 AM to 4 PM)

Albertsons (Stores are open with limited hours. Most stores open at 6 AM, but close early)

Food Lion (Stores will open at the normal time and close at 3 PM)

The Fresh Market (Stores are open with limited hours. Find your local store hours here.

Giant (Stores, including 24-hour stores, are open from 6 AM to 5 PM. In-store pharmacies are open from 9 AM to 1 PM)

H-E-B (Stores are open from 6 AM to 12 PM. In-store pharmacies will be closed)

Meijer (Most stores are open from 6 AM to 5 PM)

Ralphs (Stores will close at 10 p.m. In-store pharmacies will be closed)

Safeway (Stores are open with limited hours)

Sprouts (Stores are open from 7 AM to 4 PM)

Stop & Shop (Stores are open with limited hours)

Wegmans (Most stores will close at 4 PM)

Whole Foods Market (Most stores are open with modified hours, but select stores will close their doors)

Big Lots (Stores are open, but hours may differ by location)

CVS (Most stores are open, but hours differ by location)

Dollar General (Stores are open from 7 AM to 10 PM)

Dollar Tree (Stores are open with modified hours)

Family Dollar (Stores are open with modified hours)

Rite Aid (Most stores are open, but hours may may differ by location)

Wawa (Stores are open with select locations open 24 hours)

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2022