Some stores tend to change their hours during the holidays, while others also prefer to remain closed. Here, check out what will be open, who will be closed and who will be offering discounts during Veterans Day 2022.

Veterans Day is one of the holidays that is stipulated on a specific date: November 11. It dates back to World War I, known as The Great War. The tribute to U.S. military veterans usually falls in the middle of the week, which can cause confusion when it comes to what to do with personal business and shopping.

The war officially ended on June 28, 1919, when the Treaty of Versailles was signed in France. However, the Allied nations and Germany had agreed to a temporary cease-fire seven months before the treaty, on November 11. For that reason the date became known as the end of the "war to end all wars" and Armistice Day was celebrated for some decades.

The celebration is a federal holiday and celebrations are always held on the same day, but when it falls on a weekday, many events may take place the weekend before or after. Even public transportation, which has a combination of regular schedules from Monday to Friday, may include the absence of service on some routes or have modifications.

What will be open on Veterans Day 2022?

Kohl's

Walmart

Target

Macy's

Home Depot

Lowe's

Whole Foods

Sam's Club

Kroger

Trader Joe's

CVS

Walgreens

AMC Theatres

Planet Fitness

Olive Garden

T.J. Maxx

BJ's Wholesale Club

Aldi

Michaels

Staples

Most retail stores

Shopping Malls

Grocery Stores

Gas Stations

Drug Stores

Restaurants

Parks

Golf Courses

Which stores have discounts for veterans?

Stores will have retail discounts for all veterans, their families and loved ones. Each of the benefits vary by brand and business, such as Paramount+, which is offering new subscribers 30 days free using promo code BRAVO.

In addition, it will also be launching a specially selected carousel featuring various titles that celebrate the men and women of the armed forces. Here, check out the list of all the companies, stores and brands offering discounts:

AARP

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Adidas

Alpine Rings

Alpine Swiss

American Giant

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Bargain Hunt

Bear Mattress

Branded Bills

Brides Across America

Delta Sonic Car Wash

DEVIL-DOG Dungarees

Dollar General

Fareway

Food Lion

Golden Nozzle Car Wash

Goodyear Auto Service

Grace for Vets

Great Clips

Hertz

HYLETE

JB's Gourmet Spice Blends

Just Tires

Kohl’s

Lovesac

Magnolia Wash Holdings

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Paramount+

Publix

QALO

Rack Room Shoes

ScrubaDub

Sheetz

Sleep Number

Southeastern Grocers

Sport Clips

Staples

Target

TOPS

Tractor Supply Company

Vitamin Shoppe

Walgreens

Waterdrop

What will be closed on Veterans Day 2022?

Stores will continue with their usual opening hours but this is not the case with other sectors. All government facilities will remain closed, as will non-retail services such as banks andoffices. Public libraries and community centers will not be open. On the other hand, FedEx and the rest of the post offices will also be closed and there will be no mail delivery that day.