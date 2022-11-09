Veterans Day is one of the holidays that is stipulated on a specific date: November 11. It dates back to World War I, known as The Great War. The tribute to U.S. military veterans usually falls in the middle of the week, which can cause confusion when it comes to what to do with personal business and shopping.
The war officially ended on June 28, 1919, when the Treaty of Versailles was signed in France. However, the Allied nations and Germany had agreed to a temporary cease-fire seven months before the treaty, on November 11. For that reason the date became known as the end of the "war to end all wars" and Armistice Day was celebrated for some decades.
The celebration is a federal holiday and celebrations are always held on the same day, but when it falls on a weekday, many events may take place the weekend before or after. Even public transportation, which has a combination of regular schedules from Monday to Friday, may include the absence of service on some routes or have modifications.
What will be open on Veterans Day 2022?
- Kohl's
- Walmart
- Target
- Macy's
- Home Depot
- Lowe's
- Whole Foods
- Sam's Club
- Kroger
- Trader Joe's
- CVS
- Walgreens
- AMC Theatres
- Planet Fitness
- Olive Garden
- T.J. Maxx
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Aldi
- Michaels
- Staples
- Most retail stores
- Shopping Malls
- Grocery Stores
- Gas Stations
- Drug Stores
- Restaurants
- Parks
- Golf Courses
Which stores have discounts for veterans?
Stores will have retail discounts for all veterans, their families and loved ones. Each of the benefits vary by brand and business, such as Paramount+, which is offering new subscribers 30 days free using promo code BRAVO.
In addition, it will also be launching a specially selected carousel featuring various titles that celebrate the men and women of the armed forces. Here, check out the list of all the companies, stores and brands offering discounts:
- AARP
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Adidas
- Alpine Rings
- Alpine Swiss
- American Giant
- Army & Air Force Exchange Service
- Bargain Hunt
- Bear Mattress
- Branded Bills
- Brides Across America
- Delta Sonic Car Wash
- DEVIL-DOG Dungarees
- Dollar General
- Fareway
- Food Lion
- Golden Nozzle Car Wash
- Goodyear Auto Service
- Grace for Vets
- Great Clips
- Hertz
- HYLETE
- JB's Gourmet Spice Blends
- Just Tires
- Kohl’s
- Lovesac
- Magnolia Wash Holdings
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Paramount+
- Publix
- QALO
- Rack Room Shoes
- ScrubaDub
- Sheetz
- Sleep Number
- Southeastern Grocers
- Sport Clips
- Staples
- Target
- TOPS
- Tractor Supply Company
- Vitamin Shoppe
- Walgreens
- Waterdrop
What will be closed on Veterans Day 2022?
Stores will continue with their usual opening hours but this is not the case with other sectors. All government facilities will remain closed, as will non-retail services such as banks andoffices. Public libraries and community centers will not be open. On the other hand, FedEx and the rest of the post offices will also be closed and there will be no mail delivery that day.