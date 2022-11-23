Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating for a while. However, reports suggest that the pair is ready to take a new step in their relationship. Are they getting married? Check out the full story.

Zendaya and Tom Holland shared many things. They’re both two of the biggest actors of their generation, they have been co-stars for Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy and they’re in love. And new reports suggest that the couple is ready to get serious, with a possible engagement on the horizon.

According to US Weekly, a source close to the couple said that Holland and Zendaya, both 26, are “serious and permanent” about their relationship, and “They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.”

The ‘Spider-Man’ actors are very private about their relationship, but they have been spotted together across Europe, where Zendaya was filming the second part of Dune. While they’re young, they also have been a couple for quite some time now.

How long have Zendaya and Tom Holland been dating?

They met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. While they sparked romance rumors when the Marvel movie hit theaters in 2017, nothing was ever confirmed until they were photographed kissing in July 2021.

Also, Zendaya was linked to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi from late 2019 to September 2020. Many fans, however, think that Holland was into her since the beginning, with compilations about their interactions over the years being rampant on Youtube.

The pair have spoken up rarely about their relationship, stating that they don’t want to share too much with the world. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together,” he told GQ in November 2021.