Argentina international and Benfica center-back Nicolas Otamendi was assaulted and robbed at his home in Lisbon on Monday morning. Apparently, four intruders have stolen watches and money from him.

Following a comfortable away victory for Benfica over Famalicao on Matchday 14 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Nicolas Otamendi suffered a violent episode when attackers broke into his home on Monday morning.

According to a report from Correio de Manha, the Argentina international center-back was met by four intruders when he returned to Lisbon and was assaulted before they robbed jewellery and money from him.

Otamendi has reportedly been put a belt around his neck during the crime while his wife Michele and their son were kept in another room of the house, where the former Manchester City player was eventually taken to as well.

Nicolas Otamendi suffers robbery and assault at his Lisbon home

Four intruders were allegedly at Otamendi's property in Lisbon when he returned from Famalicao and attacked him, put a belt around his neck before stealing watches and money.

Benfica have confirmed the 33-year-old, 2021 Copa America winning defender was victim of robbery in the early hours of Monday. "Sport Lisboa e Benfica confirms that their player Nico Otamendi was the victim of a robbery at his home during the early hours of today," a club statement read.

"The athlete and the family are doing well, despite the enormous discomfort caused by the situation they are experiencing. Sport Lisboa e Benfica calls for the privacy of the player and his family to be respected by all the media, while awaiting the conduct of investigations initiated by the authorities."