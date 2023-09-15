When your brother is the mastermind behind Argentina’s World Cup championship, he’s the best influencer you can possibly ask for. Lionel Scaloni was on AFA Studio an interview show where he spoke about his family, in one instance he mentioned a bakery shop owned by his sister Corina.

The bakery is called Scala Bakery and is located in the remote town of Pujato, Santa Fe with a total population of around 4,000 people. Scaloni jokingly stated that his sister wanted him to promote the enterprise, but he laughed stating, “on Instagram she already has 2,600 followers, that’s like half the town.”

“Does she think that because I promote (the bakery) that it will sell more? Who is going to buy (pastries) in Pujato?” Scaloni joked. The World Cup winning manager set off a chain of events that Corina is very thrilled about.

Scala Bakery with overflow of orders

As soon as the AFA Studio interview was aired the Instagram profile grew exponentially, from 2,600 followers, it now has 360,000 followers as of this morning. The overflow of orders became so much that Corina had to move the wait time from 24 hours to 72 hours.

Clients from as far as Jujuy Argentina are requesting cookies and cakes, the work is done by hand and takes time to elaborate. The bakery wants to be able to cover as much of the territory around Pujato as possible, but fans of Argentina are willing to wait however long to taste a pastry by the sister of the national team’s manager with request from all over the country.