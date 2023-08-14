Neymar is known for his wild life outside the field, pending his mega deal to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal, the soon to be former PSG star has a reputation for being something of a “stalker” and playboy.



Sofía “Jujuy” Jiménez, 32, an Argentine model with a 2 million follower Instagram account, met the Brazilian star in a strange way. According to Jiménez, Neymar had sent her a direct message on Instagram and went as far as giving her his phone number.

Jiménez claimed that she told Neymar that she did not speak Portuguese, Brazil’s native language, but that was not an issue for the Brazilian star.



Sofía “Jujuy” Jiménez on Neymar



Sofía Jiménez stated that she began to feel uncomfortable and believed Neymar’s Instagram tactics to be a kind of modus operandi. “(Neymar) gives me the feeling that yes, that he does that, that he pushes and pulls.





“Direct message on Instagram, I asked myself is it really him? He kept sending (DMs) and when I answered, he gave me his WhatsApp and I was like “what?”





“I’m not speaking Portuguese, I don’t understand. It bothered me a little bit, it scared me.”