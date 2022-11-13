Pop sensation Dua Lipa is ready to make her acting debut in the upcoming film 'Argylle', alongside Superman star Henry Cavill. Here, check out everything we know about this movie including plot, cast and release date.

Not content with being the biggest pop star of the moment, singer Dua Lipa is ready to kick off her acting career with a project for AppleTV+. Lipa, whose sophomore album Future Nostalgia was one of the biggest hits of 2020, will work alongside another Hollywood heavyweight, Henry Cavill.

The three-time Grammy winner has shown that she’s more than just a singer and songwriter. The British artist started her own lifestyle brand last year, Service95, a weekly newsletter in which she offers fans lists, recommendations, stories and more. Also, she has collaborated with Puma for a clothing line.

Of course, Dua Lipa won’t be the first singer to become an actress. For just one example, the latest Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz, also started with music. Here, check out everything we know about ‘Argylle’, the upcoming film starring Lipa and Cavill.

Argylle: Everything about Dua Lipa’s first film

What is the film about?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Argylle will be a spy thriller from Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn. The script was written by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman, I Still See You).The Hollywood Reporter states that the movie will tell the story of Argylle, the world’s greatest spy. “It’s expected to be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world,” per the outlet.

The film will be an adaptation from the novel of the same name by Ellie Conway, which will be published in 2022. Per Elle, Vaughn said in a statement that he thinks the story is “the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the ‘50s (James Bond).”

Argylle: What is Dua Lipa’s role?

There’s not much information about her role yet. However, in the first teaser of the film she’s seen wearing a gold dress and blonde wig, being cozy with co-star Henry Cavill. She also created original music for the score.

Who else is in the cast?

The cast is filled with Hollywood big names: Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson.

When does it come out?

The release date has not been confirmed, but Apple says the film is “coming soon” and it’s expected to be out in 2023. To watch the film you’ll need a subscription on AppleTV+ ($4.99 per month).