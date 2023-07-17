Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are separating after two years of marriage, confirm multiple reports. The news comes one day after the 30 year-old singer attended the Wimbledon Men’s Final without her wedding ring.

According to TMZ, the couple, who tied the knot in May 2021, have been separated since January. However, Grande recently posted a tribute to her husband on their anniversary two months ago.

Meanwhile, a source tells People magazine that they “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship.” Back in April, there were speculations that the couple hit rock bottom after Gomez deactivated his Instagram account.

What is Ariana Grande’s net worth in 2023?

TMZ also reports that the couple is “heading to a divorce” and with the news, there’s also interest in the net worth of the couple. While Grande is one of the biggest pop stars and actresses, Gomez is director of the estates division for luxury real estate company Aaron Kirman Group.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Grande has reportedly an estimated net worth of $240 million thanks to her six successful studio albums, as well as her world tours. She also worked as a child actor in Nickelodeon’s Victorious and other shows.

On the other hand, per Capital FM, Gomez’ net worth is estimated to be $24 million. Per several reports back in the day, the real estate agent signed an “iron-clad pre-nuptial agreement” before getting married.