James Gray’s period drama “Armageddon Time” stars Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins. Here, check out when and how to watch this movie.

Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins star in James Gray’s “Armageddon Time,” which premiered on October, 28th. The film received a seven-minute standing ovation during this year’s Cannes Film Festival and it’s one of the favorites in the Oscar run.

The movie is described as “a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship, and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.” The director, who is known for films such as “Little Odessa” and “Ad Astra,” was inspired by his upbringing in Queens, New York, during the 1980s.

The movie, which has received mostly positive reviews, was released in limited theaters over the weekend, but a wide release is coming soon. Here, check out how to watch this period drama, and when it might be available to stream.

Where to watch or stream Armageddon Time

Armageddon Time opened up in six locations in NY and LA, but it’s expanding next week, per Deadline. You can find a local showing on Fandango, if you want to watch it in theaters. The film is being distributed by Focus Features.

There’s no release date for streaming yet. However, as Focus Features is part of NBC Universal, it’s probable that the movie will end up on Peacock. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes.

Most companies are going for a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the digital release. The last film distributed by Focus Features was Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and it took around 18 days to be released on digital.

*The article will be updated.