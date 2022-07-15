Armie Hammer was one of Hollywood's most established stars until 2021, when a series of events sent his career - and his life - into a tailspin. Here's everything you need to know about the actor.

Armie Hammer is on everyone's lips again but not for good reasons. He has been seen selling timeshares in a Cayman Islands hotel to survive, as few production companies want to work with him after the allegations and messages leaked in January 2021. Many of his friends had to come to his defense and help him. Who plays Tony Stark in Iron Man was one of them.

Robert Downey Jr. was the one who financially supported Hammer on several occasions. It all started when he took care of the bill of the specialized health center The Guest House that his friend attended for six months, due to drug problems. In addition, he also had to lend him money to make ends meet, as the Call Me By Your Name actor is broke, according to Variety.

"Everyone looks at Armie thinking he had some kind of privileged life. But that's not necessarily how things are. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are abundant doesn't mean life isn't without problems", Downey Jr. indicated.

Armie Hammer's Net Worth

The American actor's net worth used to be $100 Thousand, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actor's new net worth has not yet been established, due to this morning he declared bankruptcy. At one point in his life, he had a career that saw him earn millions of dollars for major film roles and thus achieve a net worth that easily exceeded $10 million.

"He's working at the resort and selling timeshares. He's working in a cubicle. The reality is he's totally broke and is trying to fill the days and make money to support his family", an anonymous source told Variety.

Armie Hammer's Life

The actor was born on August 28, 1968 in Santa Monica, California. His family, before having children and getting married, consisted of his parents, Dru Ann -a loan officer at a bank- and Michael -owner of Armand Hammer Productions, Knoedler Publishing and several other businesses-, and his brother, Viktor.

They lived in Dallas for a short time and then moved to the Cayman Islands when the actor was 7 years old, but only lasted 5 years there, as they ended up moving to Los Angeles.

Life was good economically, so Hammer studied at Faulkner's Academy and Grace Christian Academy, which was founded by his father. He never finished his studies because he wanted to focus on his acting career, but still took courses at UCLA and Pasadena City College.

In May 2010 he met his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers. The two met through a mutual friend, artist Tyler Ramsey. In 2014 Harper Grace was born and by 2017 their second son, Ford Armand Douglas. The couple announced their separation via Instagram on July 10, 2020 and soon after several messages and accusations were leaked compromising the actor.

Armie Hammer's Height

The actor has always been known for his elegance, deep voice and great height. "I've lost out on jobs because I'm six foot five", he has confessed. He has never had to do any specific training for his roles, but he has demonstrated on several occasions his affinity for the gym and sports.

Armie Hammer's Movies and TV shows

Her first steps in the world of acting came with small television appearances, such as Arrested Development, Veronica Mars, Gossip Girl, Reaper and Desperate Housewives. In 2006 she made her big screen debut with Flicka, as well as co-starring in the 2008 psychological thriller, Blackout.

He continued participating in different projects until 2010, when he played the real-life identical twins, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, in The Social Network, whose plot tells the story of the creation of Facebook. The success was so great that it earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture of the Year, won more than 170 awards and grossed $224.9 million at the box office.

In 2017 came another of her big roles. He co-starred in the film Call Me By Your Name with Timothée Chalamet. Hammer brought to life Oliver, a 24-year-old Jewish-American graduate student, based on the novel by André Aciman.

Over the years he was nominated for and won multiple awards, not only for his performance in the Hollywood industry, but also for his time in the theater.