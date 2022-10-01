Armor Wars was originally intended to be a series, like most of the latest Marvel Studios projects, but apparently there was a last minute twist and it has become a movie. So we will have Rhodey for a while and we will even see how Iron Man is alluded to in most of the film. Here we tell you everything that is known so far.

On Friday afternoon, news broke that Armor Wars would no longer be a Disney+ series but a movie, to be released in theaters nationwide. Marvel's project with screenwriter Yassir Lester continues to be in development and the studio had planned for production to begin in 2023.

According to Deadline, a few people who were preparing for this were notified last Thursday of the resounding change of direction, which has been taken at the last minute. So far no official director has been appointed and it is unclear at what stage the new film will enter.

Neither the release date nor the plot is known, but the production company released a small synopsis (or rather a question) that can give us an idea: "What would happen if Tony Stark's technology fell into the wrong hands?".

Who will participate in Armor Wars?

There aren't many actors confirmed for the film yet, there is really only 1 and that is the lead. Donald Frank Cheadle, Jr. (Don Cheadle) will reprise his role in the MCU as Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes, also known as War Machine. We will have to wait a little longer to see who will join or sign a contract with the production company to join the project.

What will Armor Wars be about?

Marvel has not yet released the official plot but it will follow the events of Secret Invasion, the series starring Samuel L. Jackson, where Don Cheadle will have many cameos. Armor Wars refers to the 80's saga in which Tony Stark discovers that his designs were stolen and are being used by various villains, who just happen to have very similar armor.

During D23, Cheadle explained the relationship Jackson's character will have with his own and said "In the trailer, you'll see that he has to confront Nick. He and Fury go at it throughout this series as far as they need to because of what's happened to the planet at this point. It's like a thriller and a different kind of series than what you're used to in the MCU, which is great that we can continue to change it up and transform it. It's a lot of fun".

Where does the film's name come from?

The title comes from a story that ran in Iron Man comics between 1987 and 1988. "The live-action series was seen as a way to showcase multiple types of armor", the creators said. It was written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton, based on drawings by Mark Bright.