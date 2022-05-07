The new Percy Jackson series has its leading trio and actor Aryan Simhadri will play Grover, a satyr, half boy and half goat. Here, check out everything you need to know about Simhadri.

The new Disney+ series of Percy Jackson is already taking form. The project, which was announced back in May 2020, is in its pre-production stage but fans already know who are the actors portraying the lead trio of demi-gods.

The TV series, which is being produced by author Rick Riordan, will be the second adaptation of the series of books of the same name after the two movies starring Logan Lerman. As far as we know, this first season of eight episodes will cover the events of the first book.

In April it was reported that Walker Scobell was going to portray the titular character. And this Thursday (May 5), it was announced that Leah Sava Jeffries will play Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri will star as Grover. Here, check out more facts about Simhadri.

How old is Aryan Simhadri?

The actor is sixteen years old. He was born on May 6, 2006. According to his IMDb biography, he started acting at age 4 when he was scouted and filmed commercials for Toyota and KMart.

What is Aryan Simhadri nationality?

According to On Trend, Simhadri is American and is of Indian-American descent. He has showcased his heritage on Instagram, sharing snaps of him and his family celebrating the Hindu festival Rakhi Raksha Bandhan.

Aryan Simhadri’s previous movies and TV shows

He’s most known for his work in the remake of ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ for Disney+ and the Disney Channel original movie ‘Spin’. He also appeared in the Disney Channel improvisational sitcom ‘Just Roll With It’. He also has voiced many characters in Paramount+ animated series ‘Adventures in Wonder Park,’ ‘The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run,’ and the ‘Adventure Time’ TV movie ‘Distant Lands,’.