Ashley Harkleroad has joined the adult platform and is already part of the group of celebrities who choose OnlyFans as one of their main sources of income. Here's what the tennis player had to say about her move into the adult industry and the sale of content.

Ashley Harkleroad became the 39th ranked tennis player in the WTA rankings and in 2008 she became the first in her sport to pose completely nude for the legendary adult magazine, Playboy. She is currently another of the stars who has joined the world of selling content on the OnlyFans platform.

The 37-year-old tennis player, born in Georgia in 1985, made her professional debut in 2000. Throughout her career she only reached one WTA final, which she lost to Eleni Daniilidou in Auckland 2004. However, during an interview she assured that she is now at her best, even more than when she was at her peak of glory in the world of sport.

OnlyFans has been able to capture the attention of several international figures, such as race car driver Renee Gracie and Hollywood actress Bella Thorne. Harkleroad has never been shy about showing off her body and the current businesswoman stated, "I'm happy to have posed for the magazine and I'm not worried about what people think. I'm completely fine with people remembering me from those photographs".

Ashley Harkleroad: Her experience in adult films and OnlyFans

After building a 9-year career in the professional tennis industry, Ashley went on to earn over a million dollars, although she failed to make it past the round of 16 in any of the tournaments she attended. However, she seems to have found a way to significantly increase her substantial earnings.

Thanks to the emergence of OnlyFans, she has managed to make her way to stardom within the sale of adult content on the platform. In 2022 she opened her account and started posting photos and home videos with which she has earned a high sum of money. She even published her first adult movie with her husband, Chuck Adams.

"I'm the first professional tennis player to be on the cover of Playboy and now I'm on OnlyFans. If I have fans willing to spend five dollars for a sexy photo, how far can I go? Here's my first adult film video", she posted on social media, before telling her followers that her next content would be an erotic production with her husband, also a former tennis player, ranked 34th in the ATP in 1995.

She has always been quite liberal about her body. She has never been shy about showing her curves in public and during the interview with Playboy she confessed "I agreed to pose nude because I am proud of my athletic body. With this I want to show sportswomen, who are skinny and with a lot of muscle, that they can have nice bodies like ordinary models".