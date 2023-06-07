Astrud Gilberto died at 83 years old as one of the most extraordinary singers of bossa nova. The famous ‘Girl of Ipanema’ became a symbol of Brazilian music worldwide thanks to his incredible voice.

“Astrud was the real girl who took who took the bossa nova of Ipanema to the world. She was the pioneer and the best”, was part of the emotional message published by her granddaughter Sofia.

In 1963, during a recording of her former husband, Joao Gilberto, Astrud Gilberto met saxophonist Stan Getz who was looking for a voice to boost the historic song: The Girl of Ipanema. It was a massive hit spreading her country’s music throughout the world. Brazil just lost a legend.

What was Astrud Gilberto’s cause of death?

The announcement of Astrud Gilberto’s death came this Tuesday, but, the family hasn’t revealed the cause. However, since 2021, the Brazilian star was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Astrud was just an incredible music ambassador for her country recording dozens of songs in different languages like English, Spanish, Italian, German, French or Japanese.

After the success of The Girl of Ipanema, she collaborated with stars such George Michael, Ennio Morricone, Chet Baker and Stanley Turrentine. In 2002, Astrud Gilberto was inducted into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame.