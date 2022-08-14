Although the official nominees for the most important awards of the film industry are still a few months away, Austin Butler seems to be the great candidate for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. Here we tell you all the reasons why.

Eight months away from the 95th Academy Awards, Austin Butler is the great candidate to win the Best Actor award. According to some media, critics and the Academy already have some of the actors who will go for the award, such as Butler and Brendan Fraser, who would be competing with his latest film The Whale.

Will Smith was the last winner for Best Actor after a rather chaotic gala, due to his fight with comedian and actor Chris Rock, as a result of an unfortunate joke made by the presenter in reference to the hair of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

The next Oscars is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 12, 2023. So we will see several important figures walking the glamorous red carpet again in a very short time.

Austin Butler could win an Oscar for 'Elvis'

Austin Butler is about to get his first Oscar nomination and not just for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the critically acclaimed biopic. There are many reasons why he appears to be a critical favorite and the next Best Actor winner.

First of all, Elvis is directed by one of the most acclaimed directors in the film industry: Baz Luhrmann. It would not be the first time that any of the director's projects has been nominated for an Oscar. Two of his most famous films have garnered eight nominations at the 2001 ceremony. One was Romeo and Juliet, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, and the other was Moulin Rouge, starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman.

On the other hand, it is common knowledge that the Academy loves biographical films. In the last five years there have only been ten such films nominated for Best Picture. Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman are two of them. The first one awarded Rami Malek the Oscar for best actor for playing Freddie Mercury.

Butler is a favorite for his near-perfect performance as the king of rock. His movements, gestures and accent have made the biopic one of the most acclaimed of the year. During the Cannes Film Festival, the entire crew received a 12-minute uncut ovation. "If Austin Butler doesn't win an Oscar, I'll be furious", said Lisa Marie, daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, after seeing the film.