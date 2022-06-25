Austin Butler's biggest role to date has been portraying Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. However, the 30-year-old actor is known for his early roles in Disney Channel and Nickelodeon. Here, check out where you have seen him before and what he's doing next.

Austin Butler’s movies and TV shows: Where have you seen him before and what he's doing next

Baz Luhrmann’s style isn’t for everybody. The director of ‘Romeo + Juliet’ and ‘The Great Gatsby’ is known for his bold, often flamboyant, choices and ‘Elvis’, his latest film, is full of those. While some critics hated it, others loved it. Either way, there’s consensus over one thing: Austin Butler’s performance is exceptional.

Butler, who has been acting for over almost two decades now, is more known for his supporting roles, often as a love interest. However, the 30-year-old actor has probably nailed the role of his life as the late rockstar, with Lurhman saying that he was born to play Presley.

To get his most important part to date, Butler beat other well-known names such as Miles Teller, who is starring in Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, and Harry Styles. Here, check out Butler’s career to date, including his child actor days, and what he’s doing next.

Austin Butler’s teen days: From Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana to Nickelodeon’s iCarly

As a teen actor, Butler appeared in several Disney Channel and Nickelodeon series in recurring or guest star roles. He appeared as a love interest for Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana, Selena Gomez in The Wizards of Waverly Place, to Miranda Cosgrove in iCarly and to Jamie Lynn Spears in Zoey 101.

He also appeared in other shows from these networks such as Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide and JONAS LA with the Jonas Brothers. However, from this time, he probably is most remembered for his roles in the comedy Alien in the Attic as Jake Pearson and as Peyton in Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, both alongside Ashley Tisdale.

The hearthrob: From ‘Switched at Birth’ to ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

He continued to build the “hearthrob” image in other roles in series such as Life Unexpected (2010) and ABC’s Switched at Birth (2011). He also appeared in the Lifetime’s movie The Bling Ring (2011) before landing the role of Sebastian Kydd in the 2013 CW’s short-lived Sex and the City prequel, The Carrie Diaries.

After a brief appearance in CW’s Arrow, he also got his first starring role in the 2016 fantasy series adapted from Terry Brooks’ Sword of Shannara trilogy. In films, he starred opposite Selena Gomez in The Dead Don’t Die (2019) and co-starred with Miranda Cosgrove and Tom Sizemore in the thriller film The Intruders (2015). However, his most big project was his role as Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

The life after Elvis: Austin Butler’s upcoming projects

The Oscar worthy performance as Elvis will surely open many doors to Butler, who has already been cast in other big projects. He will play the villain in Denis Villeneueve’s Dune: Part Two as Baron Harkonnen’s scheming nephew Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, alongside Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

He’ll also appear in Apple TV+’s American war drama miniseries Masters of the Air, in which he’ll be partnering with Tom Hanks again. The rest of the cast includes: Barry Keoghan, Callum Tarner and Raff Law.