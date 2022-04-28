The first movie that explores the story of Jake Sully's new life in the attractive world of Pandora will be remastered and re-released in theaters later this year, Disney announced. Check out here all you need to know about it and how many Avatar movies there are.

A movie that changed the cinema industry more than a decade ago, 'Avatar' will be back in the big screen later this year. The first movie will hit theaters again, while a new installment is also waiting to make its debut.

James Cameron's introductory story into the fascinating world of Pandora had an unparalleled success, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time, even on top of 'Avengers: Endgame.'

'Avatar' caught the eye of millions not only with its interesting story, which follows Jake Sully adapting to a new life as a human-Na'vi hybrid, but also with an impressive display of visual effects. That successful film will be back in theaters this year before a new installment hits the big screen.

When is the 'Avatar' re-release coming to theaters?

Disney confirmed at CinemaCon that 'Avatar' will return to theaters all over the world on September 23, 2022. Even though the events of the movie will remain unchanged, the film will be remastered to delight audiences once again. Besides the re-release, a new sequel has been confirmed.

'Avatar' movies: Disney confirms a second installment for this year

The re-release of the first movie will prepare ourselves for what will be the second installment of the Avatar franchise. Nearly 13 years later, a second Avatar movie will come to theaters later this year when 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is released on December 16.

A trailer of the sequel was shown at CinemaCon, while it will premiere exclusively on theaters ahead of Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' on May 6. Then it will be released online a week later.

How many more Avatar movies will there be?

Even though it took some time, the Avatar sequel will finally kick off this year with the second installment of the franchise. The franchise is expected to release four more movies as a follow-up to the first story that hit theaters in 2009.

A couple of years after 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' Avatar 3 will launch on December 20, 2024, while the date for the fourth installment is December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 is scheduled for December 22, 2028.