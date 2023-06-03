The Avatar sequel had a great run in theaters in 2022 and became one of the highest grossing films in history. Now, it is time for all those who did not have the opportunity to see it, to enjoy it in the comfort of their homes.

On Monday it was confirmed the arrival of The Way of Water to one of the most popular platforms of the last time, which has several hits. In its catalog there are titles such as Spider-Man and Red movies.

James Cameron, the acclaimed director of the film, confirmed that the saga is not over yet and that the third installment will arrive in December 2024. While the fourth will take place in December 2028.

To which streaming platform will Avatar: The Way of Water arrive?

The long-awaited sequel to Avatar will arrive on the Disney+ platform on June 7 of this year, so there are only a few days left to enjoy the sequel at home. This time, the story is set 10 years after the devastating conflict between humanity and the alien people.

The film stars Sam Worthington as Jake, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Kate Winslate as Ronal, Stephen Lang as Quaritch, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari and many other great actors in the industry.