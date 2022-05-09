The trailer for the sequel of Avatar, 'The Way of Water', has finally arrived after 13 years of waiting. Here, check out why the James Cameron epic film didn't hit theaters sooner.

After 13 years, the first trailer for the sequel of ‘Avatar’, the highest-grossing film of all time, was finally released. James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will arrive in theaters on December 16, after several delays since its first due date in 2014.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will return as Jake Sully and Neytri, while Sigourney Weaver will also be part of the cast in a new role. New members include Kate Winslet as Ronal, Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue and Oona Chaplin as Varang.

Plot details are still under wraps and the first teaser trailer doesn’t give away much. However, we can assume that this film will pick up with Sully and Neytiri trying to build their family in Pandora, while the planet has to fight new threats.

Avatar 2: Why was it delayed seven times?

After the mega-success of the first film, which grossed over $2 billion, Cameron said he was aiming for a 2014 release of the sequel. However, the film then pushed back seven times until now. Why has it taken so long to make?

Cameron, whose work include Titanic and Terminator, said that he doesn’t consider the film to have had “delays” as he was working on the scripts not only for the second movie but also for the five films he’s planning to make. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, he explained the process of making out the films:

“The scripts took four years. You can call that a delay, but it’s not really a delay because from the time we pushed the button to really go make the movies [until now,] we’re clicking along perfectly. We’re doing very well because of all the time that we had to develop the system and the pipeline and all that. We weren’t wasting time, we were putting it into tech development and design. So when all the scripts were approved, everything was designed.”

As it happened with the first film, which Cameron was developing since 1994, he also wanted to have the best technology possible to carry out his vision. According to Screen Rant, the director wanted to wait until having the necessary technology to make underwater CGI possible, which took the team “about a year and a half now to work out how we’re going to do it” but the “cracked the code” to deal with the mirror-effect that water causes.

However, it seems that the third and four films won’t take so long to make as they filmed Avatar 3 and part of the fourth while shooting the second one as well. The third film is due by 2024, while Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are scheduled for theatrical release in December 2026 and December 2028, respectively.