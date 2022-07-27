Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is the fifth film to bring together the franchise's most powerful characters. During the latest phase of the MCU, the group has been almost completely destroyed. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new project, such as who will be in the cast, when it will be released and who its director is.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is a fact. Kevin Feige revealed on Saturday 23rd some of the most important projects that Marvel Studios will be releasing over the next 3 years. It was the most anticipated night of the entire San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and has generated so much hype among fans that some of the productions are still getting a lot of buzz.

We heard the name Kang in another MCU project. We saw what you might say, the first glimpse, in the first season of the series of the god of deception, Loki. Jonathan Majors has appeared as He Who Remains, one of the alternate versions of the future villain and nemesis of the Avengers.

Feige has been more than enthusiastic about the new character. "What I love is that he's totally different than Thanos, that he's completely different. That it's not just that there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet. That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different kind of villain and the fact that he's many, many different characters is what's exciting and what sets him apart the most", the producer told Comicbook.com

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty revealed its future director

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has been tapped to direct the new film. Both Feige and Cretton are really excited about the production, due to the fact that Shang-Chi grossed $432 million worldwide. That led the director to sign an overall deal with Marvel Studios, according to Deadline.

Separately, Cretton is also developing a live-action series with Wonder Woman, in conjunction with Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Andrew Guest. The director will produce and take on directing duties for some episodes. It's also worth noting that Shang-Chi has a sequel in the works. Destin will undoubtedly have a busy few years at the production company.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty plot and release date

The fifth Avengers movie will hit the big screen on May 2, 2025, as it belongs to phase 6 of the MCU. It is not yet known what to expect from the new installment, because the universe has moved away from the characters we all know and opened the door to many others, who already belonged to the comics.

Phase 4 introduced characters such as Shang-Chi and the Eternals, while also dismissing others. These new heroes could have an appearance in the new movie, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The sixth of the Avengers, Secret War, will arrive on November 7, 2025. So we will not have to wait long to see how the saga of the multiverse continues.

It is not known exactly what will happen but Kang the Conqueror will be the new villain. The original team has been almost completely dismantled. Black Widow and Iron Man are dead, Captain America has aged and Thor has gone into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. While there is a fluid lineup between several characters, there are likely to be some that we never thought we'd see in an Avengers movie.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty cast

At this point, the only remaining Avengers are Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Wong, Captain America, Hawkeye, Hulk, Spider-Man and Bucky Barnes. The full cast is not yet known but some Marvel executives have reached out to certain people who are already a part to make sure they keep an opening in their schedules for next summer, according to Deadline. So the first glimpse of the new MCU family won't be seen until 2024.

The only one confirmed so far is Jonathan Majors, who will play the villain, Kang the Conqueror. During an interview with Comic Books, Feige gave his thoughts on Majors, his new character and the future of the franchise.

"It's amazing, and I told him there's no one's shoulders I'd rather put Multiverse Saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is capable of doing and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we'll see him do. It's really cool", said the Marvel Studios chief.