Lavigne was born Avril Ramona Lavigne on September 27, 1984, in Belleville, Ontario, Canada. She began singing at a young age and performed at local talent shows. In 2001, Lavigne signed a record deal with Arista Records.

Lavigne followed up Let Go with the album Under My Skin in 2004. The album was another critical and commercial success, selling over 10 million copies worldwide. Under My Skin featured the hit singles “Don’t Tell Me,” “My Happy Ending,” and “Nobody’s Home.”

She released her third album, The Best Damn Thing, in 2007. The album was a departure from her previous work, featuring a more pop-oriented sound. The Best Damn Thing featured the hit singles “Girlfriend,” “When You’re Gone,” and “Hot.”

She released her debut album, Let Go, in 2002. The album was a critical and commercial success, selling over 16 million copies worldwide. Let Go featured the hit singles “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “I’m with You.”

Her fifth album, Avril Lavigne, was released in 2013. The album was a self-titled release and marked a return to her pop-punk sound. Avril Lavigne featured the hit singles “Here’s to Never Growing Up” and “Rock n Roll.”

Head Above Water, was released in 2019. The album was a more personal and introspective release, dealing with Lavigne’s battle with Lyme disease. Head Above Water featured the hit singles “Head Above Water” and “I Fell in Love with the Devil.”

Lavigne has been praised for her catchy melodies, rebellious lyrics, and unique fashion sense. She has also been credited with helping to popularize pop-punk music in the early 2000s.

Lavigne has inspired a generation of pop-punk artists, including Paramore, Kelly Clarkson, and Miley Cyrus. She has also paved the way for other female artists to succeed in the pop-punk genre.