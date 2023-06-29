Comedian, writer and actress Ayo Edebiri has gained global recognition thanks to her roles on ‘Abott Elementary’ and, mostly,‘The Bear.’ And she is ready to go for more, especially when it comes to film. So, here, check out her upcoming movies and TV shows.

As a writer, Edebiri joined the writing staff of the animated sitcom “Big Mouth” in 2019 and later took on the role of Missy Foreman-Greenwald in 2020. She also wrote for the second season of AppleTV+ series ‘Dickinson.’

However, her role as Sydney in FX’s dramedy ‘The Bear’ has earned her critical acclaim. She earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards. This year, she also appeared in Season 6 of Netflix’s Black Mirror, and voiced a character in ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.’

Where can you find Ayo Edebiri next? Her upcoming projects

Theater Camp

Release date: July 14, 2023

The comedy TheaterCamp marks the directorial debuts of Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman. They also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. Based on the 2020 short film of the same title, this feature-length adaptation boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Leading the pack are Galvin, Gordon, Platt, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Owen Thiele, Caroline Aaron, and Amy Sedaris.

Bottoms

Release date: August 25, 2023.

This teen comedy was directed by Emma Seligman and co-written by Rachel Sennott, who also stars opposite Edebiri. It follows two high school senior girls (Sennott and Edebiri) who set up a fight club as a guise to hook up with cheerleaders. Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Domińczyk, and Marshawn Lynch complete the cast.