Baba Vanga is one of the most popular fortune tellers and many of her predictions have come true over the years. This has caused quite a lot of terror for those who believe in her prophecies and this morning another one of them came true: a terrifying nuclear disaster.

The Bulgarian mystic was the voice that predicted several of the most important events in the history of the world, such as the floods and the drought in Great Britain. Although she died in 1996, she left several prophecies up to 5079.

Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, she also made other predictions for the near future. One of the most resonant is that the Earth’s orbit would change, causing a devastating climate change. Here, check out what the new event would be…

Baba Vanga predicted a nuclear disaster for 2023

The seer’s followers confirmed that she had predicted a catastrophic nuclear disaster for this year. The event would take place on September 11, 2023 and would cause toxic clouds to settle in Asia.

Several other countries would be affected by the explosion, as there would be a strong spread of diseases, caused by toxic clouds polluting the air. Although many believe in his prophecies, there are others who are skeptical.