Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, better known as Baba Vanga, is one of the most popular clairvoyants of her time. Many of her predictions came true over the years and she earned the title of the Nostradamus of the Balkans.

She was born in Bulgaria and died at the age of 85 in 1996 after breast cancer. When she was only 12 years old, she lost her sight due to a tornado accident and from that moment on she began to develop a supposed gift, which allowed her to see the beyond.

One of his latest prophecies is related to a catastrophic nuclear disaster, which would take place in just a few months. In mid-September, a terrifying event would take place that would fill Asia with toxic clouds, causing serious illnesses in several countries.

What are Baba Vanga’s prophecies for 2023?

The seer narrated several professions that came true with the passing of time, such as the death of Lady Di and the fall of the twin towers. Although she passed away 27 years ago, her stories are still valid and she narrated some predictions up to the year 5079.

Here, check which are the 5 that will happen this year according to Baba Vanga: