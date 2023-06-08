Baba Vanga is one of the world’s most renowned clairvoyants. She was born in the city of Strumica, which at the time was part of the Ottoman Empire. When she was just a child she had a terrible accident with a tornado that took her sight.

Her eyes were filled with sand and dust, which prevented her from opening them due to the pain. Her father only had the money for an operation for the injuries she had suffered, so she gradually lost her sight.

It was there that her gift began to awaken, according to her own testimony. Many people came to her for her skills in divination and healing, so she soon began to gain great popularity and reputation as a mystic.

Which of Baba Vanga’s prophecies have been fulfilled so far?

On Wednesday, June 7, one of her latest predictions was released, in which she assured that in September 2023 there would be a terrible nuclear accident that would affect Asia and several countries. Although there are many who are skeptical, a large part of the population believes in Vanga’s prophecies.

Among all the events she predicted would happen, some have already been confirmed. In total, six prophecies were fulfilled. One of them was the drought and floods of 2022. Baba assured that some places were going to be affected by major droughts. The same happened to the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Portugal.

Previously, she was also the one who warned of the fall of the twin towers, the sinking of the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk in the Barents Sea, the rise of Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and finally her own death.