If you can’t wait for the finale of Bachelor in Paradise 2022, you might want to know what happened with the contestants after the season ended. Check out all the spoilers from the reunion here.

The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise is coming to an end, with four three episodes before the finale event. Fans want to know what happens with all the contestants, and Reality Steve has all the spoilers from the reunion. You can watch the season on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. If you want to check all their plans, you can do so here.

While last season there wasn’t a reunion, this time fans will have a glimpse of what happened after the couples left Paradise. Steve reported that Gabby and Rachel were present at the reunion but they didn’t take the stage.

According to the first spoilers from Reality Steve, six couples ended up together. However, many things happened after the season ended. Who got married? Who did break up? Check out all the answers from the reunion below.

All the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 reunion spoilers

Reality Steve tweeted about the “Paradise” reunion taping, and gave some insight about what fans can expect. Despite all the drama between Victoria Fuller, Johnny DePhillippo and Greg Grippo (you can read all about it here), there were updates about other couples.

Per Steve, Michael and Danielle are still together and going slow. While she will be moving to Ohio, she is getting her own place. Meanwhile, Brandon and Serene are still engaged, despite Jesse Palmer offering to marry them in Paradise during the finale.

Meanwhile, Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin left Paradise as a couple, but they broke up after. According to Steve, he invited her to LA and even offered to pay for the trip, but she said no. She then went to London and Italy, and broke up with him over FaceTime.

While Genevieve and Shanae are still friends, Genevieve and Aaron didn’t make it. He broke up with her. On the other hand, Eliza broke up with Rodney and went after Justin, who also rejected her. Finally, Reality Steve also said that Kate was the one who rejected the final rose from Logan.