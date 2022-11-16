It’s almost time for the finale of the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise, and that means that contestants will reunite to review everything that happened. Here, check out if Sarah Hamrick will appear.

The finale of the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise 2022 will air next week, and fans want to know everything that’s going to happen. We already covered all the spoilers from the finale, but many viewers are wondering if Sarah Hamrick will appear in the reunion.

The 24-year-old wealth management advisor first appeared during Clayton’s season, and was eliminated during Week 7. In Paradise, she arrived during the Split Week and try to form a connection with Logan Palmer, who, at the time, was in a relationship with Shanae Ankney.

However, Hamrick left Paradise quickly due to a familiar emergency. Many fans would like to know more about what happened. Here, check out all we know about the incident and if Hamrick is one of the contestants in the BiP reunion.

What was Sarah Hamrick’s family emergency?

On October 31, after the episode in which she left the beach aired, Hamrick took to her Instagram page to explain what had happened. She wrote: “Opening myself up to another chance at love here was a challenge in itself, but when my grandma passed, having one of the most vulnerable and heartbreaking moments of my life captured while being there was something I never expected.”

She added, “while I wish things had gone differently for myself and my family back home, I hope this can be a reminder that all of us on the show are real people, with real lives and families beyond what you may see on TV.”

Did Sarah Hamrick appear in the BiP reunion?

No, Hamrick didn’t attend the reunion. According to Zachary Reality, several contestants opted not to attend the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, including Case Woods, Hayden Markowit, Teddi Wright and more.