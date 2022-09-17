Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere on September 27, with 20 contestants. Here, check out which previous Bachelor alums are coming back for a second chance at love.

After an emotional season of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, it’s time for a new season of Bachelor in Paradise, which will premiere on September 27 on ABC. You can also stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US.

Bachelor in Paradise will feature familiar faces, as most of the cast is coming from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. This group of 20 contestants will meet in a luxury resort to try to have another chance at love.

As usual, the show will start with an uneven number of women and men, with more contestants coming as the season progresses. According to Reality Steve, this year they will separate the women from the men, sending them to a new location.

Bachelor In Paradise 2022: Who are Season 8 contestants?

So far, there are 20 contestants confirmed, including men from Rachel and Gabby’s current season of The Bachelorette such as Logan Palmer, Jacob Rapini and Johnny DePhillipo. There are also plenty of contestants from Clayton’s season. Here, check all the list:

Andrew Spencer (Katie's season of The Bachelorette)

Casey Woods (Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette)

Shanae Ankney (Clayton’s season of The Bachelor)

Genevieve Parisi (Clayton’s season of The Bachelor)

Jill Chin (Clayton’s season of The Bachelor)

Sierra Jackson (Clayton’s season of The Bachelor)

Justin Glaze (Katie’s season of The Bachelorette)

Brandon Jones (Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette)

Hailey Malles (Clayton’s season of The Bachelor)

Michael Allio (Katie’s season of The Bachelorette)

Teddi Wright (Clayton’s season of The Bachelor)

Lace Morris (Bachelor in Paradise Season 3)

Seren Russell (Clayton’s season of The Bachelor)

Romeo Alexander (Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette)

Brittany Galvin (Matt’s season of The Bachelor)

Kira Mengistu (Clayton’s season of The Bachelor)

Jacob Rapini (Gabby/Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette)

Hunter Haag (Clayton’s season of The Bachelor)

Logan Palmer (Gabby/Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette)

Johnny DePhillipo (Gabby/Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette)

However, as fans know, there are more contestants being introduced. Per Reality Steve, this is the other men and women who will be appearing in Bachelor in Paradise throughout the season:

Aaron Clancy

James Bonsall

Sarah Hamrick

Tyler Norris

Alex Bordyukov

Rick Leach

Mara Agreat

Ency Abedin

Lyndsey Windham

Olu Onajide

Victoria Fuller

Cassidy Timbrooks

Kate Gallivan

Eliza Isichei

Jessenia Cruz

Joey and Justin Young

Andrew Smith

Rodney Matthews

Hayden Markowitz

The new season of Bachelor In Paradise will premiere on Tuesday, September 27 (8/7c) on ABC. If you don’t have cable you can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. You can also watch it on Hulu the following day. New episodes will air Mondays and Tuesdays.