Bachelor in Paradise is back with a new season and as expected we are expecting episodes with lots of drama, tensions and great moments in a paradisiacal landscape. Here, you can find the complete broadcast schedule.

Bachelor in Paradise is back baby! This year, with the arrival of the eighth season, many contestants from the previous editions will be on the beach. September 27th was the big premiere and it has certainly started off with a pretty calm energy, but don't relax too much as that could change in the upcoming episodes, which will be aired on ABC and fuboTV.

According to what has been confirmed and what we have seen so far, 43 contestants will appear during the course of the long season and this implies that the program broke its own record, since it is the first time they have had so many contestants together. During the previous edition there were a total of 36.

Jesse Palmer will play the anti-freak in the role of Wells Adams (who has been on multiple reality shows and recently married actress Sarah Hyland). Throughout the reality show we will meet several familiar faces, such as Johnny DePhillipo and Tyler Norris from season 19 of The Bachelorette.

BiP 2022: Full schedule of Season 8

Bachelor in Paradise will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET until 10 PM, starting September 27 on ABC and fuboTV. If you don't have cable, the streaming service is a perfect option and offers a 7 day-free trial.

The series will air on consecutive nights until the season finale, where we will see Bachelor Nayion's new bachelor lotus travel to the land of Mexico to find love. Get ready, the drama is about to begin. Check the complete schedule: