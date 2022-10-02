Bachelor in Paradise returns with its second episode of season 8 and you can't miss all the drama the contestants are about to cause. Here's where, when and how to watch the show on Monday, October 3.

Bachelor in Paradise is now in its third week on air and there are 43 contestants looking to find their ideal partner. It is the first time in all the editions that this amount of participants are in the same season and they beat their own record. All of them are familiar faces and some of them are contestants for the second time.

The show is part of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise, which continues to expand with more seasons. Entrepreneur Alex Michel was the first Bachelor and since then the show aired 26 seasons. BiP arrived in August 2014 as a reality dating show with multiple former contestants and over time established itself as one of the best.

Now it was time for the contestants to start their alliances, romances and tensions, as it has always happened. This time they filmed the season in a paradisiacal beach in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. Guests are staying at Playa Escondida Resort, a secluded beachfront resort surrounded by hills, a 350-foot coastline and covered in jungle, so we will have extraordinary views. Will we have dates in the middle of the sea or the vines? We'll see.

BiP 2022: What time does Monday's episode start?

Episode 3 of Bachelor in Paradise will air Monday, October 3 at 8 PM ET until 10 PM on ABC and fuboTV. If you don't have cable, the streaming service is a perfect option and offers a 7-day free trial. The drama is about to begin so make sure you don't miss a single broadcast.

Spoilers have already been revealed. According to Reality Steve, it is likely that as the show unfolds, women and men will be separated into different villas to bring new ones into the game to ensure drama. He also assured that the couples would be as follows:

Aaron Clancy y Genevieve Parisi

Logan Palmer y Kate Gallivan

Michael Allio y Danielle Maltby

Tyler Norris y Brittany Galvin

Johnny DePhilipo y Victoria Fuller

Brandon Jones y Serene Russell