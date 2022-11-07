Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is underway, and things are getting serious between some of the couples. Here, check out when Episode 13 is airing and how to watch it.

New contestants have arrived at the beach, including Gabby and Rachel’s suitors, the twins (Justin and Joey), and Hayden (who was the one who called Gabby “rough around the edges”). While Hayden tried to connect with Kate, she didn’t enjoy their date.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Genevieve said to each other “I’m falling in love with you.” But, as fans know, not everything that starts in Paradise ends well. So, how will the love stories continue? Well, you have to keep watching to know.

Is Bachelor in Paradise on tonight? When to watch Episode 13 of Season 8th

The 13th episode of Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise won’t air on Tuesday night (Nov. 8th), due to the coverage of the Midterm Elections. Instead, it will air next Monday (Nov. 14th) on ABC at 8 PM (ET).

You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States and many plans, you can check out here. The episode will also be available on Hulu the following day.

While the season is approaching its ending, you can check all the spoilers from the finale and the reunion. There’s major drama between Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller, as well as other couples. The finale of Paradise is scheduled for a two-night event on Monday, Nov. 21 and Nov, 22.