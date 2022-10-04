Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is underway. Men and women have to make connections each week, or they will go home. Here, check out who is still in Mexico and who said goodbye.

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise premiered two weeks ago, and things are getting interesting in Mexico. Some couples hit it off, while other contestants have struggled to start connections. Here, check out who was sent home during the first week. You can watch it on fuboTV (free-trial).

Jesse Palmer is hosting Paradise for the first time, with Wells Adams back as the official bartender. This year, the season started with 20 confirmed contestants, but some of them have been arriving late.

If you don’t know, Paradise works like this: one week, the men have the roses, and then, it’s turn for the women. In the meantime, new people arrive and couples have to make difficult decisions. Which flames will perdure during the whole thing?

Bachelor in Paradise 2022: Rose Ceremony results

The first Rose Ceremony took place during the third episode. The men have the first roses, meaning that three girls were sent home. While there were some couples already established, there were a few surprises:

Andrew to Teddi (she self-eliminates afterwards)

Michael to Sierra

Brandon to Serene

Logan to Shanae

Casey to Brittany

Jacob to Lace

Justin to Genevieve

Johnny to Victoria

Romeo to Jill

At the end of the night, Kira, Hunter, and Hailey are officially sent home. While most of the couples seem solid, Jill is ready to end things with Romeo and explore new things. Also, Teddi then decides that she isn’t too into Andrew, and leaves the beach. BiP airs Mondays and Tuesdays 8 PM (ET) on ABC.