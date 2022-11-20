Bachelor in Paradise is coming to an end this week, but the drama goes on off-camera. Here, check out what we know about Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer's relationship after the show.

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is coming to an end this week, and fans want to know everything about the contestants. However, many of the stories of the season are off-camera, and that seems the case for Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer.

Teddi was first introduced as one of the contestants of Clayton’s season, and she appeared on the beach to try to find love again. However, as many fans recalled, she self-eliminated after the first rose ceremony as her relationship with Andrew didn’t take off.

Spencer, who was a contestant in Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, also self-eliminated during Week 5 claiming that he couldn’t pursue Ency Abedin or Jessenia Cruz because his heart was still with Teddi. So, have the two of them reconnected? Are they going to be in the reunion? Here’s what we know.

What happened between Teddi and Andrew after Bachelor in Paradise?

When Teddi decided to leave the show, everyone was confused. She said to Andrew that she wasn’t feeling “all over him” and that something was “missing.” However, instead of pursuing another relationship, she decided to leave without saying goodbye to any of her friends. However, Andrew’s confession felt like they could reconnect outside Paradise.

Teddi didn’t go to the reunion, but Andrew is going to be there. However, he talked about his relationship with her on an episode of Talking it Out with Bachelor Nation, and he confessed he reached out to her. “We shared a couple of texts. Nothing serious. I just really wanted to get a chance to have a conversation with her. I want to be friends at the end of the day,” he explained.

“We went through this experience together, we spent some time together, we laughed a lot together. I don’t want her to completely be out of my life,” Andrew added. He also explained that he knows she didn't have the “easiest time” on the show.

He also said that he doesn’t think he “would ever reach out to her again. I think I did that, and that was it,” Andrew said on the podcast. “But if I ever met her in an organic place, I guarantee I could be a lot better than I was on the beach. I’d be a lot smoother, and I’d shoot my shot again."