Shanae Ankney, who you might remember as the “villain” of Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, is back for Bachelor in Paradise. Here, check out what we know about her journey this season.

Love her or hate her, Shanae Ankney from Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise knows how to make an impression. Since she was one of the contestants in Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, she has managed to steal the spotlight in all her appearances. But will she find love this time? You can watch BiP on fuboTV, with free trial in the US.

Shanae is from Ohio, the small town of Sycamore. During her Bachelor introduction, she said that the dating scene back home was “very small” as “everyone knows everyone.” The 30 year old is a recruiter and a licensed cosmetologist.

During the first episodes of Bachelor in Paradise, we have seen her get along with Logan Palmer, another one who knows how to make a scene. They have been cute together and having a great time together, but many fans want to know if they’re in it for the long run. Check out the answer.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Does Shanae end up with someone?

As we said before, Shanae and Logan start flirting as soon as they meet in Paradise. While they seemed pretty close, the pair’s relationship is tested when James Bonsall comes to the beach and invites her on a date, according to Reality TV World.

While, per the same source, they had chemistry, their relationship doesn’t go too far. According to Reality Steve, per Style Caster, Shanae then is involved in a… "love triangle?" with Mara Agrait (Clayton’s season), Florence Moerenhout (Bachelor in Paradise Australia) and twins Joey and Justin Young. Also, let’s not forget that in the promos, she was seen kissing Michael Allio.

At the end, according to Reality Steve, none of these connections make it to the end and Shanae ends up alone. However, at what point of the season she leaves the beach, it is still a mystery. You can watch Paradise on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC, and fuboTV (free-trial in the US).