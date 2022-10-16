The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise will continue with a new week full of drama. Here, check out if the fan-favorite couple Johnny DePhillippo and Victoria Fuller end up together.

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is underway, and a new Rose Ceremony is coming. With many love triangles and new contestants appearing on the beach, fans want to know if they’re favorite couples will make it. Here, check out what we know about Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillippo’s relationship.

At first, Victoria Fuller was trying to forge a connection with Justin Glaze but he decided to pursue Genevieve Parisi instead. However, Victoria didn’t have to wait much about finding a new partner because Johnny gave her his first rose.

So far, they seemed pretty solid but, as fans know, anything can happen in Bachelor in Paradise. Here, check out if they end up together and what happens with the couple during the season. You can watch the show on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free-trial in the US.

BiP 2022: Does Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillippo end up together?

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Victoria and Johnny end up together. They actually are one of only two couples that got engaged at the end of the season, per the same source. We know that Victoria gives him her rose twice, at least.

While other couples have broken up since the end of the show, there’s not much information about the status of Victoria and Johnny post-show as they have to maintain things low-key to not give away any information.

However, fans are hopeful that everything is good between them and they believed they watched him on an Instagram story from Fuller, in which she shared a surprise reunion with Nick Viall’s girlfriend, Natalie Joy. A man that looked like Johnny was seen holding a box of pizza in the background.