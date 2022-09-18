Bachelor in Paradise will be back with its eighth season and a group of contestants trying to get a second chance at love. Here, check out who will end up with who.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise will premiere on September 27 at 8 PM (ET) on ABC, after The Bachelorette big finale. Many contestants from Gabby and Rachel’s season will be on the beach, as well as plenty of the women from Clayton’s season. You can also watch it on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Jesse Palmer will host Paradise for the first time, and he will be joined by bartender Wells Adams, who recently married actress Sarah Hyland. According to Addams, Paradise is “the best show that we make,” as he told People.

Producers confirmed 20 contestants so far, but as fans of the show know, there will be more people coming as the season progresses. As Paradise can feel difficult to follow, you can check here, which couples, according to Reality Steve, were formed during the season.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers: Which couples left the beach?

Buckle up, Bachelor Nation, because this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be long. According to Reality Steve, a trusted source, a total of 43 contestants appear on Season 8. This will be a new record for the show, after last season 36 contestants.

There are many familiar faces this season, such as Brandon Jones (Michelle’s season), Logan Palmer, Johnny DePhillipo and Tyler Norris (The Bachelorette Season 19), Teddi Wright and Shanae Ankney from Clayton’s season and more. This is the list of the couples:

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi

Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin

Johnny DePhilipo and Victoria Fuller

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell

According to Reality Steve, the show will also separate the women and the men in different villas (and bring new ones) to ensure the drama. The show will air on ABC on Mondays and Tuesdays (8 PM ET).