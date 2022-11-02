The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise still is underway. Many familiar faces have landed in Mexico. However, not all the contestants are known, such as Florence Alexandra. Check out more about her.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers: Who is Florence Alexandra and what happens with her?

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is in progress, and there are many familiar faces. However, one of the contestants is not much known, even for die-hard Bachelor fans: Florence Alexandra. That’s why she is from Bachelor Australia, but, here, check out everything you need to know about her.

Florence first appeared in the franchise during Season 5 in 2017, she was eliminated in the final four. She then appeared in Paradise Australia in 2019. She stayed for all the 13 episodes but left the beach single.

This 31-year-old is from Amsterdam, and graduated with a degree in digital communications and multimedia from HAN University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands before pursuing a modeling career in 2016 in Melbourne. Does Florence find love in Bachelor in Paradise? Check it out here.

Does Florence end up engaged in Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

During the last episode, Florence gave her rose to Alex Bordyukov. However, according to spoilers from Reality Steve, she doesn’t end up engaged at the end of the season. It’s unclear when she will leave the beach.

However, Florence doesn’t have much to worry about, at least professionally. She is working as an influencer. She earned her postgraduate degree in social media marketing from Australian Pacific College in 2020, and has a gig as radio presenter for 88.3 Southern FM in Melbourne, according to Bustle.

Reality Steve teased that six couples end up together in the season finale. If you want to know who they are, check out the spoilers here. Meanwhile, you can watch BiP on Mondays and Tuesdays, on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).