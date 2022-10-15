The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise is underway, and many things are happening between the contestants. Here, check out who Jacob Rapini is and if he ends up engaged.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers: Who is Jacob Rapini and with who does he end up with?

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is airing on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC, and fans of the franchise have watched some couples come and go with every episode. One of the contestants that has caught the attention of viewers is Jacob Rapini.

Jacob was one of the contestants of Season 19 of The Bachelorette, with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. He was eliminated during Week 3, however, fans remember him for saying some hurtful words to Gabby, as he was more interested in Rachel.

While he told Gabby she was “smoking hot,” he then added “If you were the only person here, I don’t think I could have the heart to continue.” However, he later apologized for the comment on Instagram. Now, on Paradise, he has been seen with Jill Chin. Are they the real deal? Here’s what we know.

What happens between Jacob Rapini and Jill Chin in Bachelor in Paradise?

While Jacob and Jill, who was a contestant for Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, enjoyed a wild date night, in which the two of them participated in a full moon ritual. While the pair might have felt unexpected, they definitely have shown chemistry and fans are rooting for them.

However, unfortunately, they don’t end up together. According to realitytvworld.com, Jacob leaves Jill for Kate Gallivan, who was part of five new women who joined the men during a new twist in which the girls were moved to another resort.

But, in another twist, Kate starts dating Logan Palmer. At the end, Rapini leaves the show alone. Only six couples survive all the season, and you can check all the spoilers here. You can also watch the show on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free-trial in the US.