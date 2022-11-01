The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise is underway, and fans want to know what will happen with some of the couples. Kate Gallivan and Logan Palmer have started a relationship but will they last? Check out what we know.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers: Who is Kate Gallivan and who does she end up with?

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is currently airing on ABC, and you can also watch it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. Every week, there’s new drama on the beach and fans want to know which couples survive the season. Here, check out what we know about Kate Gallivan and Logan Palmer status.

Logan Palmer is known for his participation in Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette. Meanwhile, Kate was part of The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Both of them connected during the “split week” in Paradise, after the women were taken to a different villa.

Prior to the split, Logan was in a relationship with Shanae Ankney. However, he first went on a date with Sarah Hamrick, but then Kate decided she wanted to pursue Logan and she gave him his Rose during the last ceremony. So, what happens between them?

Bachelor in Paradise 2022: Who is Kate Gallivan?

According to StyleCaster, Kate is a 33-year-old real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, California. According to her Linkedin, Kate works as a Real Estate Agent at The Oppenheim Group, the luxury real estate brokerage featured in Netflix’s reality TV series Selling Sunset. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s of science in electronic media and journalism in 2011.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022: Do Logan and Kate end up together?

According to Reality Steve, Logan and Kate are one of the final six couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. However, they broke up before the finale. While Steve hasn’t known the facts that led to the breakup, he said that Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia talk with Kate.

Gabby and Rachel make a cameo towards the end of the season, and they didn’t say flattering things about Logan. “Gabby and Rachel BOTH were down in Paradise towards the end of filming and they told Kate about Logan and that he was indecisive and what not. So I’m guessing that played a role in their breakup? I just know they went down there and told her,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post in September 2022.