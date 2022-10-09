Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is underway and more contestants are coming to Mexico. Here, check out who is the mysterious Salley Carson, and what happens with her in the season.

The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise will continue this week with two more episodes. Last week, viewers finally got to see the first Rose Ceremony, as well as the ongoing drama between contestants. However, one of the things that was most confusing was the arrival of a suitcase with the name Salley on it, but no Salley. So, who is she?

Salley was one of Clayton’s contestants of Season 26 of The Bachelor. However, if you don’t remember her, you’re not alone because she was barely on the season. As Wells Adams explained, “Salley was on Clayton's season. She was engaged beforehand, she showed up, she never even got out of the limo.”

Let’s recap some facts about her. First, she is a spine surgery robot operator. According to Style Caster, she described herself as “religious, family-oriented, and adventurous.” While she wasn’t ready to find love during Clayton’s season, it seems like she is ready now. What will happen with her? Check out what we know.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers: Does Salley finally arrive?

During the last episode, Adams explained that she was supposed to catch a flight to come to the resort but she said she needed to talk with her ex-fiancé one last time before leaving. According to him, she made a producer wait in the trunk of a car for four hours, only to miss her flight.

In a preview for the next episode (Oct. 11), it seems like she finally lands in Paradise. However, the girls seemed confused. "We saw Salley's suitcase, but we didn't know if Salley would show up. I'm wondering how it's going to go for her, just not knowing what she's getting herself into,” said Genevieve.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022: Does Sally end up engaged?

No, Salley doesn’t end up engaged or with anyone in Paradise, according to spoilers from Reality Steve. However, we don't know if she forms relationships with some of the guys, or what will happen until the finale.