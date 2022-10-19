The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise will continue next week, and 10 new contestants arrived on the beach to mess up with the established couples. Here, check out who is Sarah Hamrick, one of the new additions to the cast and all the spoilers.

The women of Bachelor in Paradise 2022 were surprised with a new twist this week, when they were separated from the men and taken to another villa. However, to keep things interesting, new contestants arrived. And one of them was Sarah Himrack.

Himrack was one of Clayton’s season contestants. She was eliminated during Week 7, after Echard started questioning if her young age (23 at the time) would be an issue for them. However, Sarah is fully interested in pursuing a committed relationship, and she will try to get one in Paradise.

The 24-year-old is a wealth management advisor in New York City. She graduated from Clemson University, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing in 2019. Here, check out what we know about her journey in Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022: Does Sarah ends up with someone?

After arriving on the beach, Sarah starts to form a connection with Logan Palmer, despite him being in a relationship with Shanae Ankney. However, he accepts a date with Sarah and the pair enjoy a picnic, go beachside horseback riding and make out.

However, Palmer won’t be Sarah’s boo at the end of the season. We don’t know if she gets on other dates or forms another relationship, but Logan ends up with Kate Gallivan at the end of the season, according to Reality Steve.

Also, per Cosmopolitan, Steve reports both Rachel and Gabby were “down in Paradise toward the end of filming and they told Kate about Logan and that he was indecisive and whatnot.” So, there you go. You can watch Bachelor in Paradise on Mondays & Tuesdays on ABC at 8 PM (ET), and on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US.